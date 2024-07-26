Hours before the council meeting, the Tshwane multiparty government chairperson, Jacqui Uys, said they were united against the ANC’s motion against Brink. “We emphasise that this motion of no confidence is not about service delivery but rather the ANC's business interests in waste collection contracts,” said Uys.
However, when ANC caucus spokesperson Joel Masilela was asked if their motion of no confidence was influenced by the city’s decision to drop 60% of waste removal contractors allegedly linked to ANC, he said: “We will not agree because before you get into the stage of being punitive there must be corrective measures.”
He said no council meeting will sit until Brink retracts the statements he made against the ANC. “As a mayor, how can you then address drunkards because when you speak of ANC you are speaking of us. We cannot take leave outside the organisation that has deployed us into the council, because you mean that all of the [services] we have delivered, were delivered by drunkards,” said Masilela.
“The provincial leadership has advised the ANC in Tshwane to temporarily withdraw the motion of no confidence against the mayor because they are mapping a way forward a government after Brink.”
Is Tshwane on the Brink of collapse?
Mayor accuses ANC of preventing him from speaking and tabling the reports during council meeting
A Tshwane council meeting collapsed on Thursday following violent disruptions and a war of words between the DA coalition and opposition parties, the ANC and EFF.
During the meeting, EFF regional chairperson Obakeng Ramabodu shouted: : “I’m craving to moer a boer. I want the blood of an Afrikaner. I would be happy to moer a boer. That will be nice, an Afrikaner’s blood. I want the blood of an Afrikaner. Bring the blood of an Afrikaner. I want it.”
Ramabodu said there were people who run to social media to create content instead of speaking to those affected – seemingly referring to mayor Cilliers Brink, who on Wednesday posted on social media that the motion of no confidence against him was motivated by the new performance requirements on a waste removal contract.
“People just wake up and do things differently, and they run to social media... Speaking some English thinking that English is service delivery, it’s not service delivery. You are speaking to your white friends there, you are not speaking to our people,” he said.
Tshwane mayor defends Afriforum partnership
“Most of those people don’t have social media and our people don’t care. They have other things to care about than looking at the white spoiled boy on Twitter [now X]. If the shoe fits wear them. I never mentioned anyone’s name.”
Brink’s spokesperson Sipho Stuurman said other matters on the council’s agenda were not deliberated on “due to the council collapsing because of the ANC’s unruly behaviour and tactics trying to prevent the mayor from exercising his duties”.
Later in the day, Brink accused the ANC of preventing him from speaking and tabling the reports.
Among the reports to be tabled was the construction of the new Lusaka clinic in Mamelodi, approval of the water and sanitation turnaround strategy and plan, cable theft and policing plans.
Stuurman said the speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana called off the meeting because it was “clear to me as physical intimidation”. He added: “What worried me was the very violent and hate speech rhetoric in the council meeting, and that is never a good recipe for good political debate.
“So, there was no motion of confidence, the council meeting collapsed and I will meet with the speaker as soon as I can to make sure we apply the rules of council and finish council business. We are here to service the residents of the city and the mayoral committee is determined [to do so].”
The ANC in Tshwane had announced their intention to file a motion of no confidence against Brink during a media briefing on July 19. “There were very strong indications businesses with links to the opposition party, ANC, in the municipal council do not want to comply with those standards, and the interest where big enough for them to remove the mayor to serve their business interests,” he said.
Recently, the metro introduced new regulations stipulating that waste collection trucks cannot be older than nine years, should have trackers and be roadworthy. These new requirements have led to the municipality dropping about 60% of its old contractors, whose vehicles did not meet the standards.
