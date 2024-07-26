However, Magashe has still not been operated on. All that's happening now is that nurses just give her medication to numb the pain, she said.
Elderly woman still waiting for surgery months after breaking elbow
Magashe lying in hospital bed for a month
A 74-year old woman who walked around with a broken elbow for six months after being told no bed was available for her to be admitted for surgery finally got the bed but has been idling on it for almost a month with no sign of the operation happening.
Thema Leta Magashe of Mpumalanga fell and broke and her elbow in October last year. Doctors put a cast on her arm twice.
However, they later removed it but the arm did not get better and said metal pins would have to be inserted.
She was transferred to Rob Ferreira Hospital where doctors confirmed her elbow needed a metal implant but could not admit her because of the shortage of beds.
However, when by June this year the old woman had still not had the surgery, her family contacted Sowetan for assistance.
A bed was then found for Magashe after Sowetan's intervention and she was admitted at Rob Ferreira Hospital on July 1.
Shortage of beds delays woman's surgery
However, Magashe has still not been operated on. All that's happening now is that nurses just give her medication to numb the pain, she said.
“I am waiting on the doctors to tell me when they will do the surgery.
“ When they took me to a scanner on July 11, they showed me that it [the elbow] was still broken, and the cast will not work anymore. They told me they would insert a metal implant in my arm, but they don’t know when,” said Magashe.
The woman's family suspect that the hospital is just keeping their grandmother for the sake of not being reported to the media, because they were the ones that reached to the papers since their grandmother had been told for months that there was a shortage of beds.
“Our grandmother is still in hospital and yet not attended to.
“I think she was just given a bed. She told us that 'they are just keeping me here and took me to a scanner and that showed that my broken bone has not been repaired’.
“They keep pumping her with pain killers,” said Bhekumuzi Tshabalala, Magashe's relative.
Mpumalanga department of health spokesperson Dumisani Malamule said Magashe is a referred patient and turnaround time for orthopaedic surgeries was determined to be at six to eight weeks and she has not yet waited beyond the stipulated time.
“The surgery would be done provided the patient’s condition allows. The patient is being controlled by other medical conditions which cannot be disclosed without her consent and is on the waiting list for operation,” said Malamule.
