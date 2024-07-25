Rand Water embarks on last phase of infrastructure maintenance: affected areas in Tshwane

From Friday, Rand Water will not pump any water at the Mapleton system for 77 hours.
According to the City of Tshwane, this will have a ripple effect on 36 of the city’s reservoirs and bulk meters the Mapleton system supplies.
The city has urged residents and businesses to reduce water consumption as the third and last phase of Rand Water’s comprehensive maintenance programme on the Mapleton and Palmiet systems resumes on Friday.
City spokesperson Selby Bokaba said a reduction in consumption will allow the city to fill the affected reservoirs and throttle the outflow.
“Rand Water has confirmed it is aware of concerns raised by municipal customers regarding the slow recovery period of its systems during maintenance. Tshwane customers in Soshanguve and Mabopane in region 1, who Rand Water’s Hartebeeshoek Reservoir supplies, have been experiencing water supply challenges since the second phase of the maintenance programme started last week,” he said.
The city has made provision for water tankers in areas where there will be a complete shutdown.
“The city apologises for inconvenience that may be encountered as a result of the maintenance programme. Residents are urged to use water sparingly during the maintenance period to avoid a drop in reservoir levels. It is crucial to continue using water sparingly, even after the maintenance times, to allow the system to recover speedily,” said Bokaba.
Reservoirs and bulk meters affected:
Garsfontein Reservoir which feeds:
- Eersterust Reservoir: Despatch, Eersterust, Jan Niemandpark, Mamelodi,Silvertondale and Waltloo.
- Elardus Park Reservoir: Constantia Park, Garsfontein 374-JR, Garskloof 595-JR, Moreleta Park (all extensions), Rietvallei 377-JR, Reitvallei Park, Rietvalleirand (all extensions), Waterkloof 345-JR, Waterkloof 360-JR, Waterkloof 378-JR, Waterkloof AH, Waterkloof Glen, Wingate Park, Erasmuskloof Ext 2 &3, Elardus Park (all extensions), Wingate Park Ext 1,2 &3, Erasmus Park Ext 1.
- Kilner Park Reservoir: Kilner Park.
- Klapperkop Reservoir: Arcadia, Blackmoor 347-JR, Bryntirion, Capital Park (all extensions), Daspoort 319-JR, Deerness, Eastclyffe, Eastwood, Eloff Estate 320-JR, Gezina, Groenkloof, Kilberry, Lisdogan Park, Lynnwood, Monumentpark (all extensions), Pretoria Town and Townlands 351-JR, Prinshof 349-JR, Rietfontein, Riviera, Scientia 416-JR and 626-JR, Sterrewag, Transpark 639-JR and Waterkloof 378-JR.
- Koedoesnek LL Reservoir: Die Wilgers (all extensions), Equestria (all extensions), Faerie Glen, Garsfontein, Koedoesnek AH, Life Wilgers Hospital, Lynnwood, Lynnwood Glen, Lynnwood Ridge, Struland AH, Wapadrand, WillowGlen, Willow Glen AH and Zwartkoppies.
- Magalieskruin Reservoir: Hartebeestfontein 324-JR and Wonderboom.
- Mamelodi R1 Reservoir: Mamelodi, Mamelodi Ext 13, 27 and 34, and Mamelodi 608-JR.
- Mamelodi R2 Reservoir: Mamelodi, Mamelodi 608-JR, and Mamelodi Ext 13 and 15.
- Montana Reservoir: Annlin, Christiaanville, Cynthia Vale, Derdepoortpark, Doornpoort, Kenley AH, Kozeni AH, Magalieskruin, Montana (all extensions), Montana AH, Montana Park, Montana Tuine, Pumulani AH, Sinoville and Wolmaranspoort AH.
- Moreleta Reservoir: Bellevue, Brummeria (all extensions), Chrysler Park, Georgeville, Lindo Park, Lydiana, Lynnwood Manor, Mopani, Navors, Scientia, Silverton (all extensions), Vlakfontein and Weavind Park.
- Murrayfield Reservoir: La Concorde, La Montagne, Meyerspark (allextensions), Murrayfield, Salieshoek and Val-de-Grace.
- Parkmore HL Reservoir: Ashlea Gardens, Constantia Park (all extensions), De Beers, Faerie Glen (all extensions), Garsfontein (all extensions), Newlands (all extensions), Pretoriuspark (all extensions), Valley Farm 379-JR, Waterkloof Glen (all extensions) and Waterkloof Park.
- Parkmore LL Reservoir: Alphen Park, Ashley Gardens, Constantia Park, DeBeers, Faerie Glen, Garsfontein, Lynnwood Glen, Lynnwood Park, Maroelana, Menlyn, Newlands, Tshwane and Waterkloof Glen.
- Queenswood Reservoir: Colbyn, Deerness, Koedoespoort, Koedoespoort 325-JR, Môregloed, Queenswood, Rietfontein, Rietfontein 321-JR, Rietondale, Villieria and Waverley.
- Sinoville HL Reservoir: Sinoville (all extensions).
- Sinoville LL Reservoir: Sinoville (all extensions).
- Villieria Peak Tanks: Magalieskruin 323-JR, Montana AH, Rietfontein, Villieria, Waverley, Wonderboom 302-JR and Wonderboom South.
- Waverley HL Reservoir: Bergtuin, East Lynne (all extensions), Koedoespoort (all extensions), Villieria and Waverley.
- Waverley LL Reservoir: Derdepoortpark (all extensions), Ekklesia (allextensions), Jan Niemandpark and Lindo Park.
- Gastonbury Reservoir, Six Fountain Estate and Silver Willows: Equestria (all extensions), Paradiso, Paramount Estate, Shere Agricultural Holdings, Silver View Ridge, Silverlakes (all extensions), Silverwoods Country Estate, Six Fountains (all extensions), Tijger Valley (all extensions), Willow Acres (all extensions) and Willow Park Manor (all extensions).
- Hatherley meter: Nellmapius (all extensions).
- Klapperkop Reservoir: Arcadia, Blackmoor 347-JR, Bryntirion, Capital Park (all extensions), Daspoort 319-JR, Deerness, Eastclyffe, Eastwood, Eloff Estate 320-JR, Gezina, Groenkloof, Kilberry, Lisdogan Park, Lynnwood, Monumentpark (all extensions), Pretoria Town and Townlands 351-JR, Prinshof 349-JR, Rietfontein, Riviera, Scientia 416-JR and 626-JR, Sterrewag, Transpark 639-JR and Waterkloof 378-JR.
- Carina Street Reservoir: Alphenpark, Erasmusrand, Garsfontein 374-JR, Groenkloof 358-JR, Monumentpark (all extensions), Sterrewag, Waterkloof (all extensions), Waterkloof Heights (all extensions), Waterkloof Park and Waterkloof Ridge (all extensions).
- Corobrick Plant: Grootfontein 394-JR, Mooikloof Manor Ext 2, Rietfontein 375-JR, Rietfontein Ridge Ext 11, Rietvallei 377-JR, Zwavelpoort 373-JR, The Hills (all extensions) and Tiegerpoort 371-JR.
- Koedoesnek: Die Wilgers (all extensions), Equestria (all extensions), Faerie Glen (all extensions), Hartebeespoort 362-JR, Koedoesnek 341-JR, La Montagne (all extensions), Lynnwood Glen, Lynnwood Ridge (all extensions), Meyerspark, Murrayfield, Struland AH, Tweefontein 372-JR, Val-de-Grace, Valley Farm 379-JR, Valley Farm AH, Wapadrand (all extensions) and Willow Glen AH.
- Midas and Leander meters: Boardwalk Meander (all extensions), Bronberg (all extensions), Faerie Glen (all extensions) and Olympus (all extensions).
- Mooikloof Reservoir: Faerie Glen (all extensions), Garsfontein, Garsfontein 374-JR, Garsfontein Ext 10, 11 and 13, Moreletapark Ext 63 and 83, Prairie Giants Ext3, Pretoriuspark, Pretoriuspark (all extensions), Rietfontein 375-JR, Tweefontein 372-JR, Valley Farm 379-JR, Zwavelpoort 373-JR, Nellmapius (all extensions).
- Sammy Marks Museum meter
- Savannah: The Blyde Christal Villa, Savannah Country Estate and N4 Gateway.
- Shere meter: Bronberg (all extensions).
- Wonderboom Reservoir: Amalinda 643-JR, Annlin (all extensions), Annlin west, Bon Accord, De Onderstepoort, Doornpoort, Dorandia (all extensions), Florauna (all extensions), Grootvlei 272-JR, Haakdoornfontein 119-JR, Haakdoornlaagte 277-JR, Hartebeestfontein 324-JR, Hesteapark Ext 28, Honingnestkrans 269-JR, Kenley AH, Kromdraai 115-JR and 728-JR, Lusthof 114-JR, Magalieskruin (all extensions), Montana AH, Montana (all extensions), Mont Lorraine AH, Murrayhill 275-JR, Ninapark, Onderstepoort (all extensions), Pretoria North, Pylpunt, Pyramid, Rondavel Alias Skoongezicht 109-JR, Rooiwal 270-JR, Sinoville, Theresapark (all extensions), Tileba, Wallmannsthal 278-JR, Waterval 273-JR, Witfontein 301-JR, Wolmer, Wonderboom (all extensions) and Wonderboom South.
- Woodlands Mall meter: Mooikloof Ridge.
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong
The city said, from Monday, pumping at the Palmiet system will be at 76% for 40 hours and this will affect 18 reservoirs.
Reservoirs affected:
