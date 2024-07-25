President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Mandisa Maya as chief justice.
Maya, the current deputy chief justice, is the first woman to take up the position.
She assumes it with effect from September 1.
"The appointment follows the president’s consultation, in accordance with Constitutional prescripts, with the Judicial Service Commission and the leaders of political parties represented in the National Assembly," said Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.
Maya was interviewed on May 21.
Ramaphosa appoints Maya as SA's first woman chief justice
Image: Dirco
Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya is expected to face the Judicial Service Commission on Tuesday for an interview to become the next Chief Justice. That's ahead of Justice Raymond Zondo's retirement within the next few months. As Mercedes Besent reports, the 64-year-old's 12-year non-renewable term as a Constitutional Court justice will end in August. For more news, visit sabcnews.com and #SABCNews on all Social Media platforms.
"The commission subsequently assured the president of Justice Maya’s suitability to lead the judiciary in the country based on the interview, Justice Maya’s qualifications and judicial record, her leadership qualities, her experience as a judge in various courts, her past leadership of the Supreme Court of Appeal and her role as deputy chief justice in the period leading to her nomination by the president," said Magwenya.
"The commissioners also advised that Justice Maya’s appointment would be a significant milestone for the country as Justice Maya would be the first woman in South Africa to be appointed chief justice.
"President Ramaphosa appreciates the confidence expressed by the Judicial Service Commission and leaders of political parties in the suitability of the incoming chief justice, who can draw inspiration and support from the confidence expressed in her."
