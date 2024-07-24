South Africa

Limpopo man 'raped two hitchhiking teens', killed one and stabbed the other

Police say the suspect is believed to be a repeat sex offender

By TImesLIVE - 25 July 2024 - 08:43
Police have arrested a man who raped two teenage girls, killed one and stabbed the other after giving them a lift in Limpopo.
Image: 123RF/fotokita

Police in Limpopo on Tuesday arrested a man who allegedly raped two teenage girls, killed one and stabbed the other on Sunday. .

The man, 35, allegedly gave the two girls aged 13 and 17 a lift in Ga-Mokaba village in Mahwelereng .

The two girls were reportedly hitchhiking at Moshate Crossing when the man stopped for them around 7pm. He gave the girls a lift and dropped them off next to Tshamahansi taxi rank and drove off, said police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.

“Surprisingly, the driver returned and stopped next to them. But this time, he produced a sharp object and forced the girls into the vehicle,” he said.

The man allegedly took the girls to nearby bushes and started to rape the 13-year-old. He then strangled her before proceeding to rape the 17-year-old girl. He then stabbed the girl multiple times with a sharp object before fleeing.

“The 17-year-old victim, who was severely injured, managed to walk to the nearby village where she was assisted by the community.

“The suspect was caught after a well-planned tactical operation and is believed to be a repeat sex offender.”

The vehicle he used when transporting his teenage victims was confiscated during the arrest.

“The suspect is expected to appear before the Mahwelereng magistrate's court on Thursday to face charges of two counts of rape, murder and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.”

