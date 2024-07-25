“The resignation is with immediate effect,” said ANC acting national spokesperson Zuko Godlimpi on Thursday.
He said the ANC had accepted Kodwa's resignation.
The former minister of sports, arts and recreation and his co-accused, businessman Jehan Mackay, appeared in court for corruption and were instructed to avoid contact with the six witnesses who will testify for the state.
The state alleges that Kodwa received R1.68m from Mackay, including payments for seaside villas in an upmarket area in Cape Town between April 2015 and February 2016. This was in exchange for IT software tender.
Kodwa resigns as an MP
Image: Antonio Muchave
Zizi Kodwa has resigned as a member of parliament.
The ANC said Kodwa's resignation was sent on Wednesday.
“The secretary-general of the ANC, comrade Fikile Mbalula, has received a letter from comrade Zizi Kodwa formally communicating his resignation as a member of parliament.
“The resignation is with immediate effect,” said ANC acting national spokesperson Zuko Godlimpi on Thursday.
He said the ANC had accepted Kodwa's resignation.
The former minister of sports, arts and recreation and his co-accused, businessman Jehan Mackay, appeared in court for corruption and were instructed to avoid contact with the six witnesses who will testify for the state.
The state alleges that Kodwa received R1.68m from Mackay, including payments for seaside villas in an upmarket area in Cape Town between April 2015 and February 2016. This was in exchange for IT software tender.
The two are out on R30,000 bail each. Their case was postponed to August 21.
Zizi Kodwa and co-accused cautioned to avoid contact with state witnesses
Kodwa to remain a MP despite graft charges
Corruption-accused Kodwa set to step aside
Zizi Kodwa resigns as minister after corruption charge
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos