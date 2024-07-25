South Africa

Kodwa resigns as an MP

25 July 2024 - 13:55
Sibongile Mashaba Deputy News Editor
Former sports minister Zizi Kodwa
Image: Antonio Muchave

Zizi Kodwa has resigned as a member of parliament.

The ANC said Kodwa's resignation was sent on Wednesday.

“The secretary-general of the ANC, comrade Fikile Mbalula, has received a letter from comrade Zizi Kodwa formally communicating his resignation as a member of parliament.

The resignation is with immediate effect.
ANC acting national spokesperson Zuko Godlimpi

"The resignation is with immediate effect," said ANC acting national spokesperson Zuko Godlimpi on Thursday.

He said the ANC had accepted Kodwa's resignation.

The former minister of sports, arts and recreation and his co-accused, businessman Jehan Mackay, appeared in court for corruption and were instructed to avoid contact with the six witnesses who will testify for the state.

The state alleges that Kodwa received R1.68m from Mackay, including payments for seaside villas in an upmarket area in Cape Town between April 2015 and February 2016. This was in exchange for IT software tender.

The two are out on R30,000 bail each. Their case was postponed to August 21.

