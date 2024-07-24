Courtesy of SABC News
The five men accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 are back in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
Courtesy of SABC News
The five men accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 are back in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
‘Mncube’s phone not in Vosloorus when Senzo was killed'
WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder suspects back in court
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos