South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

By TimesLIVE - 24 July 2024 - 10:19

Courtesy of SABC News

The five men accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 are back in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

‘Mncube’s phone not in Vosloorus when Senzo was killed'

Cellphone records presented to court show that a phone belonging to the man the state believes killed Senzo Meyiwa left Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, about ...
News
7 hours ago

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the Pretoria high court on Monday. 
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder suspects back in court

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continued in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday. 
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Dorcas "Didi" Lekganyane's life cut short
Fire ravages old age home