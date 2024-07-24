Courtesy of SABC News
Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester and his seven co-accused are appearing in the Free State High Court.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Bester, Magudumana and seven co-accused back in court
Courtesy of SABC News
Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester and his seven co-accused are appearing in the Free State High Court.
TimesLIVE
Beware of danger that lurks on social media, say experts
WATCH | Bester, Magudumana and co-accused appeared in court
SOWETAN | Jail security bosses all about profit
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos