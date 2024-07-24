‘Mncube’s phone not in Vosloorus when Senzo was killed'

According to Mnisi, Mncube’s cellphone movements remained at various points within the CBD until it was picked up by a tower in Vosloorus at 4.28pm and again in Heilderburg Road at 5.04pm. Mncube’s cellphone was pinned again at Jeppe Street at 6.20pm. His last cellphone activity, which was picked up by the Goud Street tower, was at 8.32pm.
Vythilingam accepted Mnisi's version.
However, according to Ntanzi, he received a call from Ntuli on the day of the murder telling him that they have a job. They later picked up Mncube and proceeded to Vosloorus and, at some point, stopped in Vosloorus where Mncube made a call to someone he referred to as a “sister”.
Ntanzi assumed the person was Kelly Khumalo.
He said they proceeded to the singer’s home where Mncube pulled a gun and ordered everyone in the house to lie down, demanded phones and money and subsequently Meyiwa was shot during a scuffle. He died moments later in hospital.
Yesterday, the court ordered the state to hand over the ballistic report – which among other things include the firearm alleged to have been used to kill Meyiwa – to the defence ballistic expert to test, analyse and give his own report.
The defence's ballistic expert, David Peterson, told the court he would start the test on Monday at his laboratory in Midrand, and would then present his findings to the court on September 2.
Cellphone records presented to court show that a phone belonging to the man the state believes killed Senzo Meyiwa left Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, about four hours before the Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was murdered.
This is what the Pretoria high court heard yesterday when defence lawyer Charles Mnisi, representing Carlos Mncube, was cross-examining the state witness, Vodacom supervisor Pinky Vythilingam.
Mnisi said according to Vythilingam’s evidence, Mncube's cellphone was around the Joburg CBD at the time of the murder, which is believed to have been around 8pm on October 2014 at the home of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus.
He told the court Mncube's cellphone records placed his client nowhere near Vosloorus at the time of Meyiwa’s murder.
This contradicts the version of the state, which relies on a confession by co-accused Bongani Ntanzi. In his confession, which has since being admitted to court, Ntanzi claims that he, Mncube and Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya left a Vosloorus hostel to the Khumalo household to commit the crime.
"This information that you prepared on behalf of the state is exactly what happened on that day. In other words, what the state asked you to assist them with is exactly what happened on that day. That confirms the version of accused No 3 [Mncube].
"If circumstances were to demand that accused No 3 comes to court and explain his movement of the 26th [October 2014], he will simply say, ‘look at exhibit GGG1 [cellphone tracing records] because that was my movement'.”
According to Mncube’s cellphone movement records, the Goud Street cellphone tower in the Joburg CBD picked up his first cellphone activity at 7.12am on the morning of the murder.
“He [Mncube] was renting a place at the corner of Nugget Street which is in the city centre, so that’s why we see those Goud Street and Mooi Street [cellphone towers] because he was staying around that area,” said Mnisi.
He said Mncube and a friend went to Vosloorus to drink and later came back to George Goch hostel in Joburg where they met accused No 5 [Fisokuhle Ntuli].
