Defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial have threatened to lay criminal charges against state witnesses who compiled evidence based on cellphone records belonging to the murder accused.
This comes after Charles Mnisi, representing accused No 3 [Mthobisi Mncube], established “discrepancies” based on the cellphone number that is believed to belong to co-accused, Fisokuhle Ntuli.
According to previous state witness Col Lambertus Steyn, a data analyst, the cellphone number that is believed to belong to Ntuli ends with 1330. However, the data from Vodacom supervisor Pinky Vythilingam, who is currently on the stand for the state, Ntuli's alleged cellphone number ends with 9202.
The court also previously heard from Steyn that the two cellphone numbers had made calls to Meyiwa's girlfriend Kelly Khumalo on August 2 and October 15 2014, days before Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was shot and killed.
Defence in Meyiwa trial questions validity of state witness' phone records
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Vythilingam refused to comment on the issue of the discrepancies and maintained that their data is un-editable.
‘Mncube’s phone not in Vosloorus when Senzo was killed'
“This PDF format means we cannot go back and overwrite the information that is in there. We cannot add or remove [information]. Once we give it an electronic signature, it is locked and nothing can be altered. Nothing can be manipulated,” she said.
Mnisi concluded his cross-examination on Wednesday by warning that they [defence lawyers] have been instructed to lay a complaint by the accused.
“We hold instructions that based on this information, we need to approach our instructing attorney to lay a formal complaint against the compilers of this information on behalf of the accused. That complaint will be premised on fraud, altering and defeating the ends of justice because this information is misleading the court,” he said.
Meyiwa was shot at Khumalo's home in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, almost 10 years ago during an alleged house robbery.
Ntuli, Mncube, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthokoziseni Maphisa have been accused of being behind the crime.
The trial continues...
