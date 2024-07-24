The dams are 5.4% fuller than a week ago and more than 20% fuller than four years ago when the city experienced a water crisis.
Theewaterskloof‚ the city’s biggest dam‚ overflowed this week at 103.9%‚ while Steenbras Upper‚ the smallest dam‚ has been overflowing for the past two weeks and is 100.3% full.
“Though early winter rains have been above average‚ the city will continue to monitor these levels. It is important to continue using water wisely‚” said the city.
Vox Weather forecast the possibility of snow at the weekend over the mountain peaks of the Western Cape including Matroosberg‚ Cederberg and Swartberg Mountain ranges and the Nuweveld‚ Roggeveld mountains and Sutherland in the Northern Cape.
TimesLIVE
Cape Town dams overflowing after series of cold fronts
Image: City of Cape Town
The dams are 5.4% fuller than a week ago and more than 20% fuller than four years ago when the city experienced a water crisis.
Theewaterskloof‚ the city’s biggest dam‚ overflowed this week at 103.9%‚ while Steenbras Upper‚ the smallest dam‚ has been overflowing for the past two weeks and is 100.3% full.
“Though early winter rains have been above average‚ the city will continue to monitor these levels. It is important to continue using water wisely‚” said the city.
Vox Weather forecast the possibility of snow at the weekend over the mountain peaks of the Western Cape including Matroosberg‚ Cederberg and Swartberg Mountain ranges and the Nuweveld‚ Roggeveld mountains and Sutherland in the Northern Cape.
TimesLIVE
Cogta minister wants KZN, EC and WC to join forces to fight natural disasters
Provincial disaster classification sought as storms affect 100,000 people in Cape Town
Car accidents increase nearly six-fold during Cape Town’s bad weather
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos