12 pupils from Pretoria High School for Girls suspended over racism allegations

A school governing body of the Pretoria High School for Girls has suspended 12 pupils over allegations of racism.
This comes after messages that were allegedly shared on a WhatsApp group comprising white pupils.
Gauteng department of education spokesperson, Steve Mabona, said last Thursday the school alerted the Tshwane South District about a planned protest by a group of pupils that was to happen the following day.
He said the protest had been triggered by alleged racial connotations, micro-aggressions and complaints about black pupils which were ventilated through the WhatsApp group.
"The conversations allegedly included racial commentary about the ongoing dissatisfaction among black learners regarding issues they faced at the school, alluding to these issues being insignificant. Similar commentary about a black hair protest by learners that reportedly took place at the school in 2016 was also made in the group chat," he said.
Mabona said an urgent meeting was facilitated on the same day as the planned protest, and aggrieved pupils were allowed to voice their grievances, which included:
Mabona said the school governing body suspended the implicated pupils and their disciplinary hearing was scheduled for July 30 and 31.
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said his department would monitor the situation closely.
"A school environment where racism and discrimination are prevalent, whether covert or subtle, compromises the right to education in a safe and equitable environment for all learners. Indeed, action must be taken against any conduct that threatens order and discipline at our institutions, especially conduct that undermines the dignity of learners," he said.
