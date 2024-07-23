Prosecutor Neville Mogagabe asked the court to postpone the matter to August 21.
He said he was unaware of an email sent to him from Kodwa's lawyer, Adv Zola Majavu, asking for further information on the state's case.
“On 17 July 2024, the state received an application in terms of section 87 of the CPA (Criminal Procedure Act) from Mr Majavu in respect of accused two [Kodwa].
“I was in court the whole of last week and was unable to access my emails.
“It is only yesterday when I was in office that I had the opportunity to access the emails, and I realised there was an application which was forwarded on the 17th of July in respect of accused two for further particulars. The state is currently in consideration of the same,” he said.
Majavu, who appeared on behalf of both accused, said there was no application from Mackay's lawyer to request further information.
“No your worship, I specifically canvassed that issue with him.
“What he did indicate was that he is currently still taking instructions,” he said.
The matter was expected back in court on August 21.
Zizi Kodwa and co-accused cautioned to avoid contact with state witnesses
The matter is postponed to August 21
Image: Thulani Mbele
Corruption-accused and former minister of sports, arts and recreation Zizi Kodwa and his co-accused, Jehan Mackay have been instructed to avoid contact at all costs with the six witnesses that will testify for the state.
"If for whatever reason those come across your path, “please avoid them, turn around and walk away, ” cautioned magistrate Phillip Venter at the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday where the two appeared.
Kodwa and Mackay, former EOH boss, were arrested last month and subsequently released on R30,000 bail.
Venter asked both of them to try their best to avoid making contact with the witnesses at all costs.
“Both your bail is extended, same conditions as before, from the submissions that were made, the list of six names of state witnesses which will then bring that bail condition of no contact in play or operation.
“Please refrain from making contact with those list of witnesses. If for whatever reason they come across your path, please avoid them, turn around and walk away, ” he said.
Courtesy of SABC
Prosecutor Neville Mogagabe asked the court to postpone the matter to August 21.
He said he was unaware of an email sent to him from Kodwa's lawyer, Adv Zola Majavu, asking for further information on the state's case.
“On 17 July 2024, the state received an application in terms of section 87 of the CPA (Criminal Procedure Act) from Mr Majavu in respect of accused two [Kodwa].
“I was in court the whole of last week and was unable to access my emails.
“It is only yesterday when I was in office that I had the opportunity to access the emails, and I realised there was an application which was forwarded on the 17th of July in respect of accused two for further particulars. The state is currently in consideration of the same,” he said.
Majavu, who appeared on behalf of both accused, said there was no application from Mackay's lawyer to request further information.
“No your worship, I specifically canvassed that issue with him.
“What he did indicate was that he is currently still taking instructions,” he said.
The matter was expected back in court on August 21.
Kodwa to remain a MP despite graft charges
Zizi Kodwa intends to plead not guilty on corruption charges
Kodwa voluntarily steps aside from all positions in ANC
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos