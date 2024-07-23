South Africa

WATCH | Cecil Kekana, man accused of Didi Lekganyane's murder, abandons bail

He appeared briefly in the Alexandra magistrate's court

By SowetanLIVE - 23 July 2024 - 10:06
Cecli Kekana
Image: Anotnio Muchave

Cecil Kekana, the man accused of murdering his scientist wife Dorcas “Didi” Lekganyane has abandoned his bail application without giving reasons.

Kekana appeared briefly in the Alexandra  magistate's court on Tuesday morning.

The matter has been postponed to September 20 2024 to allow the state to finalise its investigation.

