WATCH | Cecil Kekana, man accused of Didi Lekganyane's murder, abandons bail
He appeared briefly in the Alexandra magistrate's court
Cecil Kekana, the man accused of murdering his scientist wife Dorcas “Didi” Lekganyane has abandoned his bail application without giving reasons.
Kekana appeared briefly in the Alexandra magistate's court on Tuesday morning.
The matter has been postponed to September 20 2024 to allow the state to finalise its investigation.