"Accused 2 (Madubane) was responsible for the procurement of disposable breathalysers, ostensibly straws. The ... companies charged together with all accused were allegedly loaded onto the central suppliers database, though they had never done business within the medical sector and/or registered as suppliers of medical commodities. These companies were classified as construction, electricity, gas, air conditioning, accommodation and food service providers," said Mjonondwane.
She said investigations led by Lt-Col Annalize Jordan revealed that the accused failed to follow procurement procedures and neglected to disclose their associations with the procurement companies.
"In October 2023, the Specialised Investigating Unit obtained an interdict preventing them from withdrawing their pension benefits from the Transnet Retirement Fund.
"The case was postponed to 4 September 2024, for disclosure of the contents of the docket, and bail was set at R10,000 on condition that they hand over their passports, reside at the cited address and not make any contact with state witnesses," said Mjonondwane.
Two former executives defrauded Transnet of R34m during Covid – NPA
State entity paid R30 for a 29c breathalyser straw
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali
State-owned entity Transnet was charged nearly R30 for a straw that went for 29c.
This is the state's fraud case against former Transnet executives Lerato Makenete and Hawkins Madubane, two service providers Jacob Malusi Ramoyadi and Kenneth Rikhotso and their companies – Ramoyadi Air Conditioning and Electrical and Ndzalo 2 Trading – in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane on Tuesday said the accused allegedly defrauded Transnet of about R34m during the Covid-19 pandemic.
They are charged with fraud, theft and money laundering.
Forensic staff forced to collect bodies without protective gear
"Makenete and Madubane [former head of safety] were responsible for Transnet’s group business continuity and disaster management as well as safety, respectively. The state alleges that they conspired with Ramoyadi Malusi, Ramoyadi Air Conditioning, Rikhodzo Kenneth and Ndzalo 2 Trading to supply over one million disposable breathalyser straws at an inflated price.
"The original price per straw was 29c, but Transnet was charged R29.99c per straw, resulting in a payment of R33,834,698.40. Transnet had identified the need for procuring these straws for use in breathalysers through their task team that was formed during the period 2019 to 2020, to co-ordinate its efforts in response to the Covid-19 pandemic," said Mjonondwane.
She said Transnet breathalysed its employees before assuming their duties due to the nature of their work.
"It had become apparent to the task team that the use of Alcoblow breathalysers posed a risk for the spread of the coronavirus due to the dispersion of droplets when a person blows into the machine. The use of plastic straws on the breathalysers was found to be effective in limiting the dispersion of droplets, and thus a decision was taken that Transnet should procure straws to be used with the breathalysers.
