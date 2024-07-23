Life imprisonment for man who murdered his son, 5, in Thembisa

The Johannesburg high court on Tuesday sentenced Ronald Ngobeni to life imprisonment for murdering his five-year-old son, Rivoningo Capu, in 2022.

The court also sentenced Ngobeni, 29, to an additional two years for obstructing justice. The sentences will run concurrently.

Ngobeni has been in police custody since October 2022.

The police investigation revealed Ngobeni deceived his son's grandparents, promising to return the child after buying clothes, but instead he brutally murdered the boy on October 7 2022.

“The accused fabricated a story about leaving the child with a street vendor, but the vendor denied any involvement. The five-year-old's decomposed body was later discovered in a shallow grave with a fatal head injury,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.