Didi Lekganyane's husband set to apply for bail
Image: SUPPLIED
Cecil Kekana, a man accused of murdering his scientist wife Dorcas “Didi” Lekganyane, was expected to apply for bail at the Alexandra magistrate's court on Tuesday.
The 46-year-old man faces charges of murder and defeating the administration of justice.
Lekganyane, 32, was found dead at the couple’s matrimonial house in Bramley, north of Johannesburg, with stab wounds.
Kekana attempted suicide after allegedly killing Lekganyane and was found unconscious next to his wife's body.
Kekana’s attorney Ndamulelo Mmolawa told Sowetan about a week ago that his client was in better health condition and would be able to stand before the magistrate. However, they were still waiting for a medical report to find out what led to him being admitted, he said.
Speaking to Sowetan, Lekganyane's sister, Lethabo, said: “Didi was brutally taken from us in an act of senseless violence, a story we have heard too often and that has become too commonplace in our homes and our society.”
On the day that Lekganyane was killed, Lethabo said she woke up at about 8am on Thursday to find several missed calls from Kekana.
The calls were made between 1am and 4am.
She said she called her sister to find out if she was fine but her phone went unanswered.
Her WhatsApp messages were delivered but never read.
“I [spent the better part of Thursday] waiting for a call from my sister because we had to discuss our outfits for when we go watch Swingin’ Las Vegas show on Friday. She had complimentary tickets and she always wanted to go watch the show,” said Lekganyane.
In June, Didi was announced as one of the Mail & Guardian's Top 200 Young South Africans. The publication said she was included in the list because of her influence and affect in making the world a better place.
Lekganyane had a three-year-old daughter that is now in her grandparents' care.
