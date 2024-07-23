Nyuswa said the seizure follows a preservation court order from the Mpumalanga High Court in Mbombela.
“The order allows the AFU, SIU, and Hawks to seize various assets in Mpumalanga, Gauteng, North West and Western Cape provinces associated with personal protective equipment corruption.
“The court order freezes properties such as houses, electronics, cars, household items, jewellery, arms, ammunition, bank accounts, salaries, and bail monies. All internet banking privileges will be removed from the accused as of July 23 2024,” Nyuswa said.
AFU, SUI and Hawks seize assets, properties worth R52.6m of corrupt officials
Image: Supplied/NPA
The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), and the Hawks have seized assets and properties worth R52.6m from senior officials, service providers, and entities involved in an alleged corruption network within the Mpumalanga department of public works.
The operation included serving orders at 34 locations and capturing inventories of 29 properties, 31 vehicles, and a boat trailer.
Mpumalanga NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said in a joint statement with the SIU and the Hawks that the implicated officials are Macdonald Sigudla, Dorries Mbatha, Bandile Ngcobo, Godisamang Molotsane, Kobus Mkhabela and Sipho Monareng.
Image: NPA/Supplied
Image: NPA/Supplied
