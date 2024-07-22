South Africa

Swift response takes down alleged robbers in Table Mountain National Park

By Kim Swartz - 22 July 2024 - 11:23
The suspects were intercepted in the Constantiaberg area of Table Mountain National Park. Stock photo.
The suspects were intercepted in the Constantiaberg area of Table Mountain National Park. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ashleyhowkins

Two suspects were arrested with dangerous weapons and stolen goods in a joint operation after cyclists were robbed at the weekend in Table Mountain National Park (TMNP).

“The apprehension of the suspects was executed in the Constantiaberg area of Table Mountain National Park, above Hout Bay. Due to the quick reaction from police and volunteers two suspects matching a description provided by the victims were intercepted in the Hout Bay area,” said South African National Parks (SANParks).

“The suspects were found in possession of dangerous weapons and the stolen items. The victims were unharmed, and a case has been opened at Hout Bay police station by the victims, who were assisted by SANParks rangers.”

The bust involved a collaboration between SANParks, police, Hout Bay community crime prevention (CCP), volunteers affiliated with TMNP, SANParks' sea-air-mountain unit and rangers activated between Bokkemanskloof and Schoorsteenberg.  

“This swift collaborative response was initiated from the TMNP operations room after an alert by Hout Bay CCP,” said SANParks.  

Park users were urged to be vigilant and to partake in outdoor activities in groups. 

TimesLIVE

Case of Joburg teacher killed when jogging moved to high court for pretrial

The case against the 21-year-old murder accused Bafana Mahungela, who is accused of killing a teacher that was jogging, has been transferred to the ...
News
3 days ago

Former Rolls-Royce designer Ian Cameron dies in robbery

Cameron died after being stabbed in an attack at his home in Germany
News
6 days ago

Pensioner preparing to bury loved one robbed, raped hours before funeral

A pensioner who was preparing to bury a loved one was raped and robbed by a group of men who had broken into her house hours ahead of the funeral ...
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Dorcas "Didi" Lekganyane's life cut short
Fire ravages old age home