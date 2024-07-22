South African who recorded murders gets 226 years' imprisonment in Alaska

South African expat Brian Smith, who recorded himself committing rape and murder, has been sentenced to 226 years in prison in Alaska.
The former IT technician who married an American woman and emigrated to Anchorage from the Eastern Cape, was convicted in February for the murders of 52-year-old Veronica Abouchuk and 30-year-old Kathleen Jo Henry.
Court TV reported Smith was connected to the murders in September 2019 when Valerie Casler turned in an SD card she initially told police she found on the street. After assurance from police that they would not hold her criminally responsible, the woman admitted to stealing a phone from the centre console of a man’s pickup while he was allegedly drawing money from an ATM to pay for a “date” with her, then transferring its contents to the SD card she gave to police.
The memory card contained photos and videos spanning five days, including the beating and strangulation of a woman police later identified as Henry.
CBS News reported Smith received 99-year sentences each for the deaths of Henry and Abouchuk with the remaining years for other charges, including sexual assault and tampering with evidence.
Alaska superior court judge Kevin Saxby said during sentencing: “Both women were treated about as horribly as a person can be treated. It's the stuff of nightmares.”
