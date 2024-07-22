NPOs in Gauteng have budget increased

“Healthy communities are the foundation of strong economies. NPOs provide a wide range of services, from livelihood interventions to education, creating environments and developing skills that bolster the provincial economy. Thus, NPOs are a critical stakeholder in the provincial economy,” Maile said.
On average, the province allocates close to R2bn to more than 700 NPOs. Over the past two months, the provincial government has been working diligently to ensure that compliant NPOs receive their payments.
Between May 20 and July 18, 3,031 payments amounting to R792m have been made to NPOs.
Maile said in the first quarter, 1,483 transactions amounting to R353.7m were processed, while in the second quarter, which began on July, 1,548 transactions amounting to R441m were processed.
He said some NPOs may have received multiple payments because of their multi-disciplinary services or programmes.
However, compliance issues have delayed payments for some NPOs. He said 13 NPOs are currently under investigation, while six were deemed non-compliant.
“The outcome of the investigation will guide the next steps as far as payment is concerned. Where matters of compliance are resolved, payments will be made. In addition to non-compliant NPOs, applications for 23 NPOs have not been found in the system, while six NPOs have since been closed or are deemed untraceable.
“In two cases, duplicate payments were made, and the provincial treasurers are facilitating the resolution of this duplication. The Gauteng provincial treasury is also deeply committed to ensuring that NPOs operating within the province are paid timeously in order to ensure the continuation and seamless provision of services,” said Maile.
For months Gauteng NPOs have been in constant battles with the department of social development in what they called budget cuts for funding. Some of the NPOs said the alleged cuts would force them to shut their doors leading to communities they serve not getting any services. The NPOs claimed they were not consulted about the budget cuts.
In May the NPOs took the department to court because of delays in funding allocations and subsidy payment.
The Johannesburg high court ordered the department to finalise funding applications submitted by non-profit organisations and to issue service-level agreements by the end of May. It also said organisations owed funds must be paid within seven days of the agreements being concluded.
MEC of social development, Faith Mazibuko, said the seventh administration has prioritised improving the relationship with the NPO sector.
“Compliance is one of the biggest challenges faced by the NPOs, and government cannot fund non-compliant NPOs. Not only will this be an audit query, but it would be a clear case of dereliction of duty and flouting of the Public Finance Management Act," said Mazibuko.
NPOs in Gauteng have budget increased
'Department recognises crucial role NPOs play'
Image: Freddy Mavunda
The budget for non-profit organisations in Gauteng has been increased by 13% to accommodate new applicants for funding.
MEC of finance and economic development, Lebogang Maile, said they have allocated R2.131bn in the 2023/24 budget to NPOs.
Maile said NPOs play a vital role in the province.
“The department recognises the crucial role that NPOs play in the province, not only in addressing some of the socioeconomic and sociopolitical challenges facing communities but also in contributing significantly towards the economic growth and development of the province.
“Healthy communities are the foundation of strong economies. NPOs provide a wide range of services, from livelihood interventions to education, creating environments and developing skills that bolster the provincial economy. Thus, NPOs are a critical stakeholder in the provincial economy,” Maile said.
On average, the province allocates close to R2bn to more than 700 NPOs. Over the past two months, the provincial government has been working diligently to ensure that compliant NPOs receive their payments.
Between May 20 and July 18, 3,031 payments amounting to R792m have been made to NPOs.
Maile said in the first quarter, 1,483 transactions amounting to R353.7m were processed, while in the second quarter, which began on July, 1,548 transactions amounting to R441m were processed.
He said some NPOs may have received multiple payments because of their multi-disciplinary services or programmes.
However, compliance issues have delayed payments for some NPOs. He said 13 NPOs are currently under investigation, while six were deemed non-compliant.
“The outcome of the investigation will guide the next steps as far as payment is concerned. Where matters of compliance are resolved, payments will be made. In addition to non-compliant NPOs, applications for 23 NPOs have not been found in the system, while six NPOs have since been closed or are deemed untraceable.
“In two cases, duplicate payments were made, and the provincial treasurers are facilitating the resolution of this duplication. The Gauteng provincial treasury is also deeply committed to ensuring that NPOs operating within the province are paid timeously in order to ensure the continuation and seamless provision of services,” said Maile.
For months Gauteng NPOs have been in constant battles with the department of social development in what they called budget cuts for funding. Some of the NPOs said the alleged cuts would force them to shut their doors leading to communities they serve not getting any services. The NPOs claimed they were not consulted about the budget cuts.
In May the NPOs took the department to court because of delays in funding allocations and subsidy payment.
The Johannesburg high court ordered the department to finalise funding applications submitted by non-profit organisations and to issue service-level agreements by the end of May. It also said organisations owed funds must be paid within seven days of the agreements being concluded.
MEC of social development, Faith Mazibuko, said the seventh administration has prioritised improving the relationship with the NPO sector.
“Compliance is one of the biggest challenges faced by the NPOs, and government cannot fund non-compliant NPOs. Not only will this be an audit query, but it would be a clear case of dereliction of duty and flouting of the Public Finance Management Act," said Mazibuko.
Robber alert as 500,000 requests in under a week made for Gauteng school placements
Maile says new administration will focus on revenue collection
If there is admissible evidence, NPA won't hesitate to charge Mahlangu and Manamela - Mahanjana
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos