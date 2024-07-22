A mix-up of patients' surnames at a hospital has left a family of an elderly woman traumatised after nurses informed them that she had died, only to be told a day later that the mother was still alive.
Dorothy Magape's family from Atamelang township in Delareyville, North West, said they were in mourning and preparing for her burial when they received the news that nurses had mistaken her with another deceased patient.
Magape, 72, had been hospitalised for three days at Gelukspan Hospital two weeks ago.
On July 11, Magape's niece, Nosmanga Skosana, 61, who had brought her aunt clothes to change was horrified when nurses at the facility informed her that Magape had passed on. She said she refused to view her body because she was still traumatised.
The family said they spent almost 24 hours believing that Magape had died and they started to make funeral arrangements while other relatives travelled from other provinces to the family home. Their neighbours also visited the house to send their condolences and to comfort the family.
The following day, July 12, a porter from the hospital called the family to inform them that Magape was still alive and that he had noticed that she was breathing as he was preparing to take her to the facility's mortuary. Magape had spent a night in another ward alone waiting to be sent to the mortuary.
The hospital has since apologised to the family for the blunder, blaming it on the mix-up of patient surnames with another patient named only as Magoo, who had died. Magape has since been discharged and is recovering at home.
The Magapes said the experience has left them distraught and traumatised as some of their neighbours still think Magape is dead.
Family traumatised as 'dead' pensioner is found alive
Surnames confusion leads to nurse declaring patient dead
“People are now asking if our mother died and came back to life... we do not know when and how we are going to heal or forget about what had happened,” said Magape's son Patrick.
The family said that despite the hospital's apology and explanation that the mistake was caused by the mix-up of surnames, they still don't understand why their mother was placed in a separate room, alone.
Magape's daughter, Sardie Magape, said it was difficult to explain to her mother that she had been thought to have died.
The incident affected Skosana and she said she would have to live with the embarrassment of announcing her aunt's death.
She told Sowetan that on the day she went to the hospital a nurse did not know where Magape's bed was and after looking for her, another nurse informed her colleague that Magape had died.
“Everyone knows I was the one who called to inform them that their mother had died. I wish to undo this, but the damage has already been done. How are we supposed to live with this going forward?” she asked.
Magape told Sowetan of her shock when she returned home from the hospital what bothered her was the gathering she saw.
“My house was full. They had come to send their condolences to my family. I'm in pain, and I can't tell if I'll heal,” she said.
The North West department of health head of communications Tebogo Lekgethwane said an internal investigation has been conducted to establish facts on the matter.
“On the 11th of July 2024, the Magape family came to visit a patient. On arrival, a nurse mistakenly informed them that the patient was deceased. This was caused by the fact that the nurses in the ward where the patient was admitted said that she mistakenly confused two surnames that of Magape and Magoo.”
He said upon realising the mix-up, the nurse in charge called the Magape family to inform them that the patient was alive.
“The family was surprised to hear that their loved one was alive and they requested to communicate with her telephonically.
“The patient’s sister came to the hospital on the very same day of the 12th of July 2024 after being informed that the patient was alive. The sister in charge then explained to them that there was confusion about surnames which led to the patient being declared demised and seeking an apology. The family accepted the apology at the time,” he said.
Lekgethwane said the hospital has acknowledged the mistake that was made by the nurse.
He said hospital management visited the family on Friday.
“The family expressed disappointment and indicated that they are emotionally and psychologically affected by this matter. Having received the report, the department undertakes to further engage with the family and the hospital CEO and District Wellness Team will conduct psychological support to the whole family.”
