South Africa

Authorities to confirm identity of men found dead on beach in Cape Town

By Kim Swartz - 22 July 2024 - 15:48
A formal identification process will confirm if the deceased were part of a local soccer team playing on the beach. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/thanarat27

Police divers recovered the bodies of two men north of Milnerton beach in Cape Town on Monday.

A formal identification process by families is yet to confirm whether they are the 19 and 20-year-old members of a local football team swept away by strong rip currents on Sunday after wading into the surf to retrieve a soccer ball at Milnerton's Lagoon Beach.

“It appears that they were part of a local soccer team playing soccer at the beach when they reportedly went into the surf before being swept out to sea in rip currents,” the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said on Sunday.

“The EMS/AMS Skymed rescue helicopter and a Metro rescue squad drone team joined in the extensive air, sea and shoreline search. NSRI rescue swimmers, lifeguards and Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services rescue divers conducted sweeping line search efforts.”

The bodies were spotted early on Monday by members of the public.

“From all emergency services, police, NSRI, lifeguards and the local neighbourhood watch and community groups who were involved, our hearts are with the families and friends of the deceased in this difficult time,” said the NSRI.

“It has been learnt that a Good Samaritan surfer, or surfers, and a Good Samaritan, using an NSRI pink rescue buoy, had tried to save the two young men. We have not been able to identify them. We commend them for their efforts despite the sad outcome.”

TimesLIVE

