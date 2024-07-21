“This is why we, as Sanef, have placed skills development and wellness of journalists and editors, as well as the sustainability of journalism, at the centre of our agenda. We are working hard to establish the Sanef Journalism Sustainability Fund to help sustain public interest journalism,” said Makunga.
Skills development, wellness of journalists and editors important in fast-paced digital world – Makunga
Newly elected South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) chairperson, Nwabisa Makunga, says that newsrooms are under tremendous pressure to tell an increasingly complex South African story in an ever-growing digital world.
Sowetan editor-in-chief Makunga was elected as Sanef chairperson on Saturday during the organisation's AGM which sat before the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards. She said she takes her new role and responsibility seriously.
“Our industry is facing one of the most difficult periods in recent history. Newsrooms are under tremendous pressure to tell an increasingly complex South African story, with severely limited resources in a world whose pace and innovation are driven by digital platforms.
“This is why we, as Sanef, have placed skills development and wellness of journalists and editors, as well as the sustainability of journalism, at the centre of our agenda. We are working hard to establish the Sanef Journalism Sustainability Fund to help sustain public interest journalism,” said Makunga.
Makunga added that it is the responsibility of all who are committed to democracy and transparency to ensure that quality, independent journalism in the public interest is well-funded.
“We also believe that it is our responsibility as an industry, working together with partners in academia, to upskill journalists and editors to navigate the complexities of our national story and to tell it accurately and authoritatively.
“Underlying all of this is, of course, giving wellness support to individual journalists and editors to ensure the South African newsroom is a much healthier place to work in,” she said.
