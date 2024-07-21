"One-third of retirement contributions will be split into a savings component and two-thirds into a retirement component. The ability to unconditionally access amounts from the 'savings component' will be provided without the member having to cease employment or having to resign. A member will be allowed to make a single withdrawal within a year of assessment," explained presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya yesterday.
The two-pot retirement system is for any South African who has a pension fund, provident fund, retirement annuity, or preservation fund. It excludes legacy retirement annuity funds, beneficiary funds, unclaimed benefit funds and pensioners.
It also excludes those who were 55 years or older on March 1 2021 and have remained a member of the same provident fund.
"The assets in the 'retirement component' will be required to be preserved until retirement [for example] withdrawals from this component can only be accessed by the member upon retirement as per the fund rules.
"Once a member has reached retirement age and retires, the 'retirement component' is to be paid in the form of an annuity (including a living annuity)," said Magwenya.
President Cyril Ramaphosa signs two-pot retirement bill
System kicks off in September
Image: Esa Alexander
President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially signed the new Pension Funds Amendment Bill which will enable workers to at least have access to their pension funds once a year.
The two-pot retirement system officially kicks in [in] September 1 and is aimed at cushioning the financially burdened workers by allowing them to withdraw from their retirement funds. In the current system, workers can only access their pension or provident fund when they resign or change jobs.
"One-third of retirement contributions will be split into a savings component and two-thirds into a retirement component. The ability to unconditionally access amounts from the 'savings component' will be provided without the member having to cease employment or having to resign. A member will be allowed to make a single withdrawal within a year of assessment," explained presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya yesterday.
The two-pot retirement system is for any South African who has a pension fund, provident fund, retirement annuity, or preservation fund. It excludes legacy retirement annuity funds, beneficiary funds, unclaimed benefit funds and pensioners.
It also excludes those who were 55 years or older on March 1 2021 and have remained a member of the same provident fund.
"The assets in the 'retirement component' will be required to be preserved until retirement [for example] withdrawals from this component can only be accessed by the member upon retirement as per the fund rules.
"Once a member has reached retirement age and retires, the 'retirement component' is to be paid in the form of an annuity (including a living annuity)," said Magwenya.
Ramaphosa signs two bills as ANC takes a fall at polls
High court orders for division of joint estate setting aside previous decision
Lover escapes with former police captain's millions in pension payout
Husband not entitled to share wife's pension fund benefits
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos