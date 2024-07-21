“The public is urged to report to a healthcare facility when they experience any suspicious symptoms related to Mpox, instead of self-diagnosing and isolating without laboratory confirmation,” said the department's spokesperson Foster Mohale.
The department further added that the country has not recorded any new cases of Mpox for last week, and said the situation was under control.
“However, this does not mean that we are off the hook or should lower our guard, and we cannot guarantee at the current moment that this infectious disease has been eradicated and because it may re-emerge once severe cases present for healthcare,” said Mohale
Mpox symptoms include an acute illness characterised by fever and general flu-like symptoms, followed by the eruption of a blister-like rash on the skin. Most people fully recover, but some get very sick.
Hammanskraal learner clear of Mpox
Image: 123RF/File
A Hammanskraal learner who was thought to have contracted Mpox has been given a clean bill of health.
The department of health on Sunday said tests done on the learner have come back with no traces of the virus. Last week, the department of education released a statement that the grade 1 learner from Iketleng Primary School was diagnosed with an infectious disease after displaying the symptoms.
However, the Gauteng department of education spokesperson, Steve Mabona later stated it was premature to confirm the case without awaiting the final verification from the National Institute For Communicable Diseases of South Africa (NICD).
On Sunday, the department of health the learner was free of the virus.
According to the department, test samples were collected and sent to the laboratory for testing.
