WATCH | 'We know who the No 1 money launderer is’: Naledi Chirwa’s speech has EFF MPs smiling

EFF MPs were beaming with pride as Naledi Chirwa made her speech during the debate on the opening of parliament address on Friday in which she remarked “we know who the true criminals are” as the red berets' leadership faces scrutiny in the VBS Mutual Bank looting saga.
In her speech, the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) EFF member had no kind words for President Cyril Ramaphosa as she pinned societal challenges on his head saying he had “failed” to solve issues such as unemployment during his last tenure and would fail again in the seventh administration.
“To be young is to be in a stage of becoming, of working towards your goals and aspiration to transition from being dependent to independent. However, the youth of this country are perpetual children, and some will never know their independence until their old age.
“At the realisation of how doomed we are under your leadership, Mr President, thousands continue to give into nyaope. We live with our parents and finding a 40-year-old man asking his mother for bread is more common than otherwise. This phenomenon is known as the 'Ramaphosa economy', the joblessness and poverty,” she said.
“In 2018, Mr President you launched the jobs summit and promised the youth of this country 275,00 jobs per year. You failed. In 2019, you promised 2-million jobs, an end to hunger, halving of crime and improving the school curriculum where a 10-year-old will be able to read for comprehension. You failed.”
Ramaphosa, in his speech on Thursday, said through the presidential employment stimulus programme the government had created nearly 2-million work and livelihood opportunities.
Despite the fight against gender-based violence and femicide being one of Ramaphosa’s priorities in the last term, Chirwa said women continued to be killed in the country.
“Yesterday you came to this house and promised jobs to the youth of South Africa. It is fair to then say that this time next year the results will once again be not achieved. Your presidency is characterised by many promises and many failures. It is now apparent that as the youth of today we must ready ourselves psychologically like the youth of 1976 for the biggest fight .
“The youth of today like Nelson Mandela, who is hailed as an icon of peace, must be ready to be called terrorists, criminals and jailed for crimes we did not commit. We must be ready to be character assassinated like Robert Sobukwe, Onkgopotse Tiro, Steve Biko, Winnie Mandela and Julius Malema.”
As her party faces criticism after recent claims made by convicted former VBS Mutual Bank chairperson Tshifhiwa Matodzi in his leaked affidavit, she said young people “know the true criminals”. According to his damning testimony, the EFF was allegedly paid an initial R5m and then R1m monthly in “donations”.
“Among ourselves as the youth, we know who the true criminals are, We know who stole our land from our grandmothers, who stole our mines, who stole Covid-19 funds, who stole Tembisa hospital money, who stole SAA/Sasol and is stealing Eskom, Transnet, Prasa and even privatising our water.
“We know who stole the money that is meant to eradicate pit toilets in the Eastern Cape. We know who stole NSFAS money. We know the mafias of the Steinhoff heist and we definitely know who the number one money launderer is.
“There is nothing the establishment masquerading as the government of national unity can do to deter us from seeking out our generational mission. The government of the ANC has not fooled all of us. The battle lines have been drawn. It is the GNU vs the people of South Africa.
“The youth will continue to chant ‘economic freedom in our lifetime’. We will continue to present bills in this house that call for expropriation of land without compensation.”
After finishing her speech, EFF and MK Party MPs gave her a standing ovation.
