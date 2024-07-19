MPs are on Friday debating President Cyril Ramaphosa’s opening of parliament speech.
In his speech on Thursday night, the president outlined the seventh administration's agenda for the year.
Leader of the opposition in parliament, John Hlophe of the MK Party, was scathing in his reaction to the president’s address, saying Ramaphosa was a “sophisticated liar who can lie with a straight face. He knows no bounds when it comes to lying.”
TimesLIVE
WATCH | MPs debate Ramaphosa’s opening of parliament speech
Courtesy of SABC
MPs are on Friday debating President Cyril Ramaphosa’s opening of parliament speech.
In his speech on Thursday night, the president outlined the seventh administration's agenda for the year.
Leader of the opposition in parliament, John Hlophe of the MK Party, was scathing in his reaction to the president’s address, saying Ramaphosa was a “sophisticated liar who can lie with a straight face. He knows no bounds when it comes to lying.”
TimesLIVE
WATCH | The opening of parliament: Ramaphosa addresses the nation
Ramaphosa vows economic growth, job creation will be at the heart of GNU work
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos