South Africa

WATCH LIVE | MPs debate Ramaphosa’s opening of parliament speech

By TimesLIVE - 19 July 2024 - 11:14

Courtesy of SABC

MPs are on Friday debating President Cyril Ramaphosa’s opening of parliament speech.

In his speech on Thursday night, the president outlined the seventh administration's agenda for the year. 

Leader of the opposition in parliament, John Hlophe of the MK Party, was scathing in his reaction to the president’s address, saying Ramaphosa was a “sophisticated liar who can lie with a straight face. He knows no bounds when it comes to lying.”

TimesLIVE

WATCH | The opening of parliament: Ramaphosa addresses the nation

The ceremony was attended by members of the the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces
News
22 hours ago

Ramaphosa vows economic growth, job creation will be at the heart of GNU work

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government of national unity will place inclusive economic growth and job creation at the centre of its work.
News
20 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Dorcas "Didi" Lekganyane's life cut short
Fire ravages old age home