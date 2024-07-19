What is an underwriter — and does your burial society need one?

More than 4-million South Africans belong to burial societies, making them an important part of our country's culture.

A burial society can be defined as a “single-purpose stokvel”. Like a traditional stokvel, such societies are made up of members who regularly contribute money towards a communal “pot”. However, these funds are collected with a sole goal in mind: providing a dignified funeral for the society's members and their loved ones (“dependents”).

These societies are usually governed through a constitution. This sets out the rules of their operation, including the monthly contributions, expectations from members and the financial benefit that will be paid out to members for funerals.

Burial societies often look to their collective savings to pay the stipulated financial benefit to members. However, the use of group savings accounts for this purpose can be risky. After all, savings accounts are exactly that, accounts designed for savings, not for “insurance” payouts — that's where underwriting comes in.

An underwriter is a registered financial service provider (FSP) that calculates and takes on the financial risk of a client in exchange for a monthly payment called a premium.

The importance of underwriting

Consider this scenario: Burial society A has 20 members, who each have nine people “covered” under their “policy”; this means the society is covering 200 lives in total.

Each member has to contribute R100 per month and, in return, they get to claim a financial benefit of R15,000 per funeral. (Often these amounts are not based on any actuarial calculations that take into account factors such as the ages of the members and their “dependents”). This gives the society a monthly collection of R2,000 in total.

So far, the burial society has collected R150,000 in a group savings account. It seems like they're in a good health financially, right?