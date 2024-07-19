South Africa

Capitec offline, ATMs and online services not working

By TIMESLIVE - 19 July 2024 - 11:13
The bank sent messages to its customers informing them of the technical error which included card transactions not working. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Capitec customers were left in the lurch on Friday morning as the bank experienced nationwide technical issues with ATMs and online transactions not working. 

The bank sent messages to customers informing them of the technical error which included card transactions not working.

“We are experiencing nationwide service issues including cards. We're working to resolve this. We apologise for any inconvenience,” Capitec said.

People stood in queues at Capitec ATMs in Johannesburg CBD to withdraw money to go to work but were disappointed as all ATMs were offline. Other customers struggled to go to work, as their bank cards linked to the e-hailing services applications including Bolt and Uber were not working.

The bank's cellphone app was also offline. Many clients took to social media to express their frustrations. 

Here are some reactions: 

TimesLIVE

