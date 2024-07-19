Bail for man in scholar transport crash pains family

A family of a man who together with 11 schoolchildren burnt beyond recognition after a bakkie driver rammed into their vehicle said seeing the accused released on bail was painful but they were leaving everything in the hands of the law.

Nkosinathi Maphukade was taking the children to school last Wednesday when Gert van Emmenis rammed into them with his white Ford Ranger bakkie. Maphukade's vehicle overturned and burst into flames. He along with the children burnt to death.

The children are Reneilwe Hlalele, 7, Hlompho Hlalele, 10, Thato Hlalele, 8, Sihle Hlalele, 12, Thandeka Mtyilibe, 9, Reabetswe Rabodiba, 7, Katlego Morebudi, 12, Junior Mankofu, 13, Tshiamo Makinta, 9, Khothatso Sesing, 9, and Olesego Khesa, 12.