Another Gqeberha businessman kidnapped, search on

By TimesLIVE - 19 July 2024 - 11:51
Police are asking the public for assistance in tracing kidnapped businessman Kelvin Naidoo.
Image: auto-x.co.za

Kidnappers rammed a businessman's Mercedes-Benz and forced him into their vehicle in a brazen abduction on Friday morning, Eastern Cape police say.

Police are calling on the public to help trace 51-year-old Kelvin Naidoo, a senior employee at Auto-X.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said he had stopped at his workplace at about 6am in Lindsey Road, Korsten, when a Nissan NP200 bumped into his vehicle, forcing him to stop.

“Another bakkie stopped behind him and five suspects wearing balaclavas got out of the vehicle. They took him out of his vehicle, a Mercedes-Benz, and forced him into the bakkie and drove off,” she said.

The Nissan NP200 was left at the scene and police discovered it had been reported hijacked in Motherwell last month.

Anyone with information is urged to contact SAPS Algoa Park detective W/O Errol Kleinhans on 083-243-4567 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or the nearest police station.

“All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.”

The Nelson Mandela Bay metro has seen a spate of kidnappings for ransom recently. A suspected kingpin, Mnyamezeli Tete, is on trial for the abduction of North End windscreen repair businessman Running Chen in April and the March abduction of Kariega mother Sonam Gajjar.

