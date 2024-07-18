WATCH | Minister McKenzie pledges support for legends at Screamer Tshabalala's funeral

“There is a player called Joost van der Westhuizen. He played rugby, and he was diagnosed with an incurable disease. Joost got millions [money]. They knew he was going to die, but they wanted to make his last days on earth bearable and longer.
"I want to say to all of us today, we need, we must, and we will treat our soccer legends better going forward. We need to understand that sports is nothing without the people on the ground," he said.
Drawing from his personal encounter in 2007 when he had a memorable encounter with Dr Irvin Khoza, the Orlando Pirates boss, in Paris, McKenzie said he never dreamt of being a minister of sport.
“In 2007, I am walking in Paris, and I want to show you a life lesson. I was walking the streets alone and I looked up and I saw Irvin Khoza, also walking alone. We spent 25 minutes speaking about life, the youth, the future and how great South Africa is.
"Then I was appointed sports minister. After I was sworn in, I went to the office and the lady brought a stack of letters to me. The first letter I got was from Dr Khoza. I want to say to Dr Khoza that when you give this young boy in Paris a chance to drink from your well of wisdom, neither did both of us know that one day you would congratulate me as a minister. For those 25 minutes, I want to thank you.”
Sports minister Gayton McKenzie has used his life lessons and influential people he has met to pledge his support to soccer legends.
McKenzie made the pledge during his speech at the funeral of the late former Bafana coach Stanley "Screamer" Tshabalala, which was held in Johannesburg on Thursday. Tshabalala died in hospital last week after succumbing to the injury he sustained when he was shot at his house earlier this year.
McKenzie said he knew Tshabalala's work even though they never crossed paths.
“Today I am standing here for a man I have never met but his work touched me. I can testify today that his life was a life well-lived. You see, many of us like to say we want to change the world. Leave the world; change your corner. If every one of us can change our corner like Bra Stan, the world would be a better place," said McKenzie.
He used the example of the support that late Springbok scrumhalf Joost van der Westhuizen received when he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease before he passed on in 2017.
McKenzie said it was important that soccer legends be honoured and assisted in their time of need.
McKenzie, a former convict and now leader of the Patriotic Alliance, was elected last month as minister in President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet.
He conveyed the president’s condolences and highlighted the enduring support of the football fraternity to Bra Stan’s family.
“I came to the family today to acknowledge that while many will promise to remember and support you, most will not follow through. I want to say to you that the football fraternity will always be there for you. That is something because they have been there for Bra Stan, and Bra Stan has been there for them.
"I want to leave you with what describes Bra Stan. Great men plant trees with the full knowledge that they will never be able to sit in the shade of those trees. Nothing describes Bra Stan better because today, most of us, if not all of us, are sitting in the very shade of that tree he planted," said McKenzie.
