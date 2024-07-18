Ramaphosa vows economic growth, job creation will be at the heart of GNU work

He said the government would ensure that municipalities are financially and operationally sustainable.
Among the dignitaries at the opening of parliament were former president Thabo Mbeki, chief justice Raymond Zondo and renowned artist Esther Mahlangu.
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government of national unity will place inclusive economic growth and job creation at the centre of its work.
Delivering the opening of parliament address in Cape Town on Thursday night, Ramaphosa said the GNU would also focus on supporting municipalities to ensure that they are functional, attract investments and grow their own economies.
“Our experience over the past 30 years has shown that when our economy grows, jobs are created. When our economy contracts there is no job creation and jobs are lost.
“The government of national unity will pursue every action that contributes to sustainable, rapid economic growth and remove every obstacle that stands in the way of growth,” said Ramaphosa.
“We are determined that growth must be inclusive. It must be transformational. Inclusive growth must drive the redistribution of wealth and opportunity. It must support the empowerment of black South Africans and women, and all those who in the past had been relegated to the fringes of the economy.
“…Through empowerment and transformation, we can ensure that the skills, capabilities, resources and energies of all South Africans are used to the greatest effect.
WATCH | The opening of parliament: Ramaphosa addresses the nation
“We will continue to pursue programmes that encourage broad-based black economic empowerment, employment equity and support to small- and medium-sized enterprises.
“We will continue to protect and uphold the hard-won rights of workers, and continually strive to improve the conditions in which they work and live. “
He said to achieve rapid and inclusive growth, government needs to “fix our struggling municipalities”.
“Growth happens at a local level, where people live and work. Our municipalities must become both providers of social services and facilitators of inclusive economic growth. They must work to attract investment.
“This approach can encourage businesses to expand and create more jobs in municipal areas. Investors are attracted to areas with reliable and modern infrastructure. Simplifying and speeding up planning and regulatory processes can make it easier for businesses to invest and operate in a municipality, thus creating more jobs,” said Ramaphosa.
