While she has heard many things about this matter, she said what hurt her the most and had given her sleepless nights was when people talked about the changes the principal had made to the community and then asked how she could have someone like that arrested.
“He is the kind of person who used to go to homes where children don't attend school and make sure that they are enrolled. People would ask why I would have him arrested when he brings a lot of changes to the community.
“I was very hurt when I heard that but told myself that it is my child that I am fighting for, not anyone else's,” she said.
The principal has since been released on bail. However, the woman said she later heard from the grapevine that the matter had been struck off the roll. No one had informed her, she said.
“The investigating officer had told me that there was no need for me to go to court every time and he would always update me.
“I was surprised to learn from friends that the principal is a free man. All I want is for the principal to account,” she said.
Sowetan was able to establish that it was removed from the court roll last week after the magistrate refused to grant the state another postponement.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in the North West, Sive Gunya, said the matter will be enrolled before the end of July.
Mom experiences backlash for opening assault case against principal
Community members say headmaster arrested for hitting child with pipe is a good man
A North West mother says some community members are blaming her for taking steps against a principal who was arrested and subsequently suspended after allegedly hitting her son with an electric pipe, injuring him.
The incident happened last year in February but the principal was only arrested in February this year after a resident advised the child's mother to lay a charge as her son's hand was not healing.
The North West department of education subsequently suspended the principal after his arrest.
However, the woman says some people in the community are asking why she decided to have the principal arrested and whether she wants money from him.
“Some say the school was in good shape when he was there but is now corrupt because he is now suspended.
“Others say I stayed so long without opening the case and only opened it now because I was hoping to get money from him and when he didn't give it to me I decided to have him arrested,” the 39-year-old woman said.
One day, she said, her sister was attending a funeral and heard people say: “Some people can have someone arrested and not attend the court case. She should have just let him be.”
“He [principal] was facing assault with intent to cause grievous harm. The case was not withdrawn, the state requested or asked for a postponement to finalise the investigation and the magistrate refused and it was struck off the roll,” said Gunya.
Sowetan contacted the principal who confirmed that the case had been indeed struck off the roll but referred all questions to his lawyer, Thabo Gumbo.
Speaking to Sowetan, Gumbo said:“The case was not withdrawn it was stuck off the roll because there has been a delay.
“The state is not forthcoming with the particulars we requested. In terms of Section 34 of the constitution, everyone that is charged is entitled to a speedy trial so the matter was struck off the roll, and they can later enrol it and we will take it from there.”
North West Department of Education spokesperson Mphata Molokwane [corr] said they condemn acts of corporal punishment, adding that the principal remains suspended pending the outcome of the disciplinary hearing.
“The principal's suspension began on May 13, 2024, due to misconduct. We have stated unequivocally that any schoolteacher who uses corporal punishment will be subject to a disciplinary procedure.
Molokwane added the pupil has been offered psychological support.
MoloiH@sowetan.co.za
