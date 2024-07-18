Nelson Mandela’s words resonate with people throughout the world and are often drawn upon as a source of inspiration. This year the House of Mandela, in collaboration with the Nelson Mandela Foundation, Tribeca Film Institute and Montblanc, presents five compelling short films based on the philosophy of South Africa’s first democratically elected president through the series The Power of Words.
Conceived to not only celebrate the life and legacy of one of humankind’s most important revolutionary voices, the programme also commemorates the collective ideas and moral conduct of Madiba while ensuring his philosophies continue to have a positive impact on today’s youth and ultimately the wider humanitarian discourse.
MADIBA MAGIC | Filmmakers commemorate Nelson Mandela’s power of words
The outcome boasts thought-provoking cinematic interpretations (fictional and in the documentary genre) based on a selected quote by the visionary Mandela. The films also mirror the father of South African democracy’s outlook by celebrating diversity with stories from Afghanistan, Jamaica, Hong Kong and the US.
Themes included self-discovery, the pursuit of truth and justice, breaking cyclical systemic poverty and a desire for peace, stability and goodwill during one's twilight years.
Launched in April 2023, The Power of Words enlisted a plethora of creative talent consisting of established directors paired with the (then) next generation of filmmakers.
The roster included conceptual artist Hank Willis Thomas, Indian filmmaker Mira Nair (Mississippi Masala), frequent Tyla and Travis Scott collaborator Nabil Elderkin (Gully), Iranian director Ramin Bahrani (Chop Shop), as well as award-winning documentarians Eva Weber (Black Out) and James Marsh (Man On Wire).
The mentors were then paired with emerging student filmmakers from the Tribeca Film Institute's Fellows programme.
House of Mandela, in association with Global Citizen, Slow Factory, TimesLIVE and others, will bring new life to this mercurial series focused on stimulating new generational dialogue around The Power of Words, framed by Mandela’s speech while on trial in 1964 for treason.
As contemporary changemakers and leaders use historical wisdom when making decisions that affect the world around us, The Power of Words seeks to investigate and demystify how expressions can be used by translating the written word into a visual, albeit corresponding medium, thus democratising history by making it accessible to a wider audience.
As we mark 106 years since Madiba's birth and the 30th anniversary of South Africa’s democracy, the project’s significance in 2024 can’t be understated.
