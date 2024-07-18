The confirmation of the Mpox case came after a grade 1 learner from the school had visited relatives in Boplaas, Northern Cape, this past weekend. The family said the child had displayed symptoms of Mpox.
The parents took the child to hospital where it was confirmed that she had the disease.
Mabona said the department is committed to ensuring accurate and verified information is communicated to the public.
“We are now awaiting the official verification from the NICD and will defer to the department of health for any further announcements on this matter.
“We appreciate the understanding and patience of our school communities as we work through this situation. The health and safety of our learners and staff remain our highest priority, and we will continue to collaborate closely with health authorities to provide accurate information and appropriate guidance,” he said.
LISTEN | Department says confirmation of Mpox case at school was premature
The Gauteng department of education says they jumped the gun by confirming the first case of Mpox at one of its schools without verification from relevant parties like the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).
The department’s spokesperson, Steve Mabona, said the initial confirmation was based on official correspondence received from Iketleng Primary School in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria.
“However, it appears that we may have acted prematurely in confirming the case without awaiting the final verification from the NICD.
“The case needs to be verified by the NICD and the department of health (DoH). We acknowledge that the announcement of any confirmed cases should be made by the NICD and the DoH following thorough testing and verification,” said Mabona.
The confirmation of the Mpox case came after a grade 1 learner from the school had visited relatives in Boplaas, Northern Cape, this past weekend. The family said the child had displayed symptoms of Mpox.
The parents took the child to hospital where it was confirmed that she had the disease.
Mabona said the department is committed to ensuring accurate and verified information is communicated to the public.
“We are now awaiting the official verification from the NICD and will defer to the department of health for any further announcements on this matter.
“We appreciate the understanding and patience of our school communities as we work through this situation. The health and safety of our learners and staff remain our highest priority, and we will continue to collaborate closely with health authorities to provide accurate information and appropriate guidance,” he said.
First Mpox case at Gauteng school reported in Hammanskraal
EXPLAINER | Four things you need to know about Mpox as cases rise
Health department scheduled to receive Mpox medication as cases rise to seven
Monkeypox claims another life, this time in KZN
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos