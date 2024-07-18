'I wanted piece of Mantsoe's lifestyle, not be scammed'

"I was told that we'd get between 20% and 50% monthly dividends of the money we invest. My wife and I put R50,000 we had saved to extend our house. The dividends looked really good and everybody needs extra income and that's our weakness as people. I had also been following Mantsoe's social media and he lived a lavish champagne lifestyle. I also wanted a piece of it. He was also from my neighbourhood in eMbalenhle township in Secunda, so we trusted him," said Lwando.
A picture of convicted fraudster Sandile Mantsoe living it up at Durban beach and later spending money on expensive champagne at an exclusive nightclub, is all it took to convince a Mpumalanga man to throw his family's savings into forex trading scheme.
"Everyone wants a comfortable life and I also wanted a piece of Mantsoe's lifestyle so that my family can live a better life. I still regret it but I have come to terms with it to put it all behind me," said *Lwando, 45, who is one of about 190 people who lost about R1m of their investments into Mantsoe's Trillion Dollar Legacy forex trading scheme.
Mantsoe was found guilty of fraud and sentenced by the Evander regional court on Tuesday to an effective 15 years imprisonment in relation to the scheme which he ran from 2016. Mantsoe, 34, is also serving a 32-year sentence for the murder of his girlfriend Karabo Mokoena in 2018.
Lwando joined the scheme in 2016 after he was convinced by his colleague, who was Mantsoe's middleman.
"I was told that we'd get between 20% and 50% monthly dividends of the money we invest. My wife and I put R50,000 we had saved to extend our house. The dividends looked really good and everybody needs extra income and that's our weakness as people. I had also been following Mantsoe's social media and he lived a lavish champagne lifestyle. I also wanted a piece of it. He was also from my neighbourhood in eMbalenhle township in Secunda, so we trusted him," said Lwando.
He said he decided to open a fraud case as months went by without being paid his dividends.
"I realised Mantsoe was a fraudster after the news that he had killed his girlfriend were all over the media. That's when I realised we'd never get our money back," said Lwando.
According to the Hawks, most of Mantsoe's victims were professionals who included teachers and managers of government departments.
"Mantsoe used his lifestyle to lure us. He was smart and would come to Evander for his forex trading presentations every Saturday in different top-of-the-range Mercedes AMG cars. The sessions would be attended by up to 100 people," said *Mfundo, another victim.
Mfundo and his wife invested R15,000 in 2016 after attending one of the presentations.
Convicted murderer Mantsoe sentenced to 15 years for fraud
Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi said Mantsoe and his company [Trillion Dollar Legacy] were the only accused in the matter.
“The summons followed after the accused were linked with fraud which was committed between April and August 2016. The accused operated an investment scheme defrauding victims the amount in excess of R1m. A total of 120 charges were brought against the accused.
“The matter was referred to the Hawks Middelburg Serious Commercial Crime Investigation for exploration. During the investigation, it was established that Mantsoe tricked the victims into investing money by providing fake information on investment.”
Hawks head Maj-Gen Nicholas Gerber applauded the investigating team and the prosecution authorities for ensuring that justice prevailed. He further urged the public to refrain from investing their life savings with companies or persons who promise unrealistic returns on their investment.
* Not their real names
