The first case of Mpox at a Gauteng school was reported at a primary school in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria.
This was after a grade 1 pupil from Iketleng Primary School was diagnosed with the infectious disease after displaying the symptoms.
According to the Gauteng department of education, this was confirmed by the pupil's parents on Tuesday after taking the child to hospital.
Spokesperson Steve Mabona said the child visited relatives in Boplaas, Northern Cape, this past weekend, where it’s alleged some of the relatives were displaying symptoms of Mpox.
“Upon returning home, the learner reportedly had itchy sores and was taken to hospital on Monday where the diagnosis was reported as Mpox.
“The affected learner is currently receiving appropriate medical care and is in isolation along with her family. Consistent communication is being maintained with the family to provide all the necessary support,” said Mabona.
He said the department, in collaboration with the Gauteng department of health, will immediately initiate all protocols to contain the situation and prevent further spread.
“The Integrated School Health Programme (ISHP) team will visit the school to provide intense health education and screening.
“While the risk to the broader school community remains low, we urge parents and guardians to be vigilant and to ensure that children practice good hygiene, including regular hand-washing and avoiding close contact with individuals who are unwell,” said Mabona.
First Mpox case at Gauteng school reported in Hammanskraal
Image: Cynthia S Goldsmith, Russell Regnery/CDC/REUTERS
The first case of Mpox at a Gauteng school was reported at a primary school in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria.
This was after a grade 1 pupil from Iketleng Primary School was diagnosed with the infectious disease after displaying the symptoms.
According to the Gauteng department of education, this was confirmed by the pupil's parents on Tuesday after taking the child to hospital.
Spokesperson Steve Mabona said the child visited relatives in Boplaas, Northern Cape, this past weekend, where it’s alleged some of the relatives were displaying symptoms of Mpox.
“Upon returning home, the learner reportedly had itchy sores and was taken to hospital on Monday where the diagnosis was reported as Mpox.
“The affected learner is currently receiving appropriate medical care and is in isolation along with her family. Consistent communication is being maintained with the family to provide all the necessary support,” said Mabona.
He said the department, in collaboration with the Gauteng department of health, will immediately initiate all protocols to contain the situation and prevent further spread.
“The Integrated School Health Programme (ISHP) team will visit the school to provide intense health education and screening.
“While the risk to the broader school community remains low, we urge parents and guardians to be vigilant and to ensure that children practice good hygiene, including regular hand-washing and avoiding close contact with individuals who are unwell,” said Mabona.
Mpox cases rise to 13 as health department secures first treatment batch
Gauteng MEC for education Matome Chiloane said they are handling the situation with the highest level of care.
“The health and safety of our school communities are our top priorities, and we are working diligently with health authorities to manage the situation. We appeal to all parents and guardians to co-operate with health guidelines and to report any suspected symptoms of Mpox to healthcare providers promptly. Let us ensure the safety and wellbeing of our learners and staff,” said Chiloane.
Monkeypox claims another life, this time in KZN
Health department to source vaccines from WHO member countries as SA records first Mpox death
Flu cases on the rise, second case of Mpox detected
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos