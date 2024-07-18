The case against the 21-year-old murder accused Bafana Mahungela, who is accused of killing a teacher who was jogging, has been transferred to the Johannesburg High Court for pretrial.
The pretrial date has been set for August 16, 2024.
Mahungela is charged with kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, murder and attempting to rape a Delta Park High School teacher Kirsten Kluyts.
According to NPA regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane, Kluyts' lifeless body was discovered at George Lea Recreational Park in Sandton, after she went missing during an athletics event in October 2023.
Case of Joburg teacher killed when jogging moved to high court for pretrial
Accused behind bars since Nov 2023 set to reapply for bail on August 1
“She participated in an athletics event that day, and other athletes realised she was missing when the race was finished. They started searching for her and found her body dumped next to a walking path,” she said
Mahungela was arrested at the Varsity College student residence in Benmore on November 26 2023, after video footage obtained from the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the vicinity of Parkmore.
He applied for bail in December but magistrate Syta Prinsloo denied him after he failed to satisfy the court in his application.
On August 1, he will reapply for bail with new facts at the Alexandra magistrate’s court.
