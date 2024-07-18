The man accused of causing the accident that left 11 children and their driver burnt beyond recognition after his bakkie crashed into their vehicle has been released on R20,000 bail.
Dressed in a black suit and white shirt, Gert Van Emmenis, 55, walked slowly into the dock at Fochville magistrate’s court where he is facing 12 counts of culpable homicide and one of reckless and/or negligent driving.
Prosecutor Solomon Taueatsoala did not oppose bail, saying it was because Van Emmenis’ address was verified.
Bail for bakkie driver involved in fatal scholar transport accident
The man faces 12 counts of culpable homicide and reckless driving
Image: Thulani Mbele
However, he asked for bail conditions.
“The state does not oppose bail in this matter, but we ask that there be conditions. The accused person must hand over his passport to the state, and he needs to make an application for the passport when he needs it. He must not make contact or interfere with the witnesses,” he said.
The children were on their way to school when Van Emmenis allegedly rammed his white Ford Ranger bakkie into their vehicle .
