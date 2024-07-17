South Africa

Water tankers dispatched to Bertha Gxowa hospital

Rand Water's infrastructure maintenance causes water disruptions

By SOWETANLIVE - 17 July 2024 - 13:39
Bertha Gxowa Hospital file photo.
Image: Vathiswa Ruselo

The department of health said three water tankers had been dispatched to Bertha Gxowa Hospital in Ekurhuleni to minimise the impact on services, however, it was not enough to sustain those services. 

The hospital has been experiencing water supply interruptions since Tuesday, due to Rand Water's infrastructure maintenance. “The facility management continues to engage [with] relevant stakeholders to put contingency measures in place as the hospital relies on constant supply of water from the relevant authorities to carry out with the provision of health services,” said the department’s head of communication Motalatale Modiba. 

“The department would like to apologise to patients and the public for the inconvenience that has been caused by the water challenge experienced by the water utility.”

