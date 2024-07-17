Nonprofit organisations operating in some of the country's most vulnerable and poverty-stricken communities have become a beacon of hope to those they serve, changing their lives for the better.
Not only do they help fight poverty, social inequalities, teenage pregnancy and substance abuse in the townships but they also keep young people focused on their education and self-development too.
Kasi Hero Foundation, based in Pimville, Soweto, as well as Kliptown Youth Programme (KYP) are some of those organisations and their presence have made a difference to many.
Lerato Letele, 23, from Devland, told Sowetan she would not have been a qualified phlebotomist if it was not for the support from KYP. She joined the programme when she was doing grade 7.
While there, they informed her about the Ruth First scholarship for Jeppe High School for Girls and told her to apply and also assisted with the application.
“I was fortunate to be one of the pupils that they helped to apply and get access to the scholarship and was actually granted the scholarship. They helped me with my basic needs in terms of breakfast and lunch in their centre.”
Soweto residents praise NGOs for good deeds
Kasi Hero Foundation and Kliptown Youth Programme empower community
When she finished matric, Letele applied to university with the assistance of KYP.
She was unsuccessful but KYP helped her apply for programmes that would assist her towards her dream and she was accepted in a medical technician programme in Pretoria where she studied until qualifying as a phlebotomist.
“KYP helped me realise that my background should not be a hindrance to where I want to be or want to achieve in life.
“Instead it should be the reason I strive towards the best in life. They were able to make me focus on my education rather than the community I came from,” said Letele.
KYP founder Thulani Madondo said the impact they were making in the community was huge because they have normalised the importance of going to universities and colleges for young people.
“They now have hope that universities are meant for them as well. We have created evidence of success and positive role models which was not a case in our time growing up in this community.”
Their commitment in changing the lives of the youth in Kliptown and surrounding areas has also driven their beneficiaries to give back to the next generation in the community.
Empower young minds: Nominate a school to win a trolley library
Another KYP beneficiary, Thembisile Dube, obtained a permanent position at a water company Aquazania Premium Water because the organisation believed in her and helped build her confidence..
“I now give back to my community by visiting the centre every Fridays to volunteer my time by helping in the performing arts programme,” said Dube.
Kasi Hero Foundation, on the other hand, helps with wheelchair donations, school uniform donations, food parcels, and a soup kitchen five days a week.
The organisation recently renovated a house in Orlando East that belongs to 74-year-old Annah Lekgari.
While renovating her house, they sent her to a mental health institution to help with her mental health.
This was after her daughter Bridget and neighbours reached out to the organisation for assistance regarding the old woman's mental health.
Love, training and support for children with autism
According to the daughter, her mother would have violent outbursts and she was scared of her. For six months she was at Chris Hani Baragwanath's psychiatric unit, getting help.
When she was discharged, she went to a house with fresh paint, new ceiling and new furniture.
A relieved Bridget said before calling Kasi Heroes, she had been scared of her mother and only able to see her from afar. That, she said, was painful for her.
“I couldn’t come near her or even sit down with her. “She was in a difficult situation which was not easy to rescue her from and if it was not for Kasi Hero, we would still be stuck in that situation,” said Bridget .
Kaso Heroes co-founder Tankiso Moremi said: “We have young people who call us and tell us about the people in the community who need help and they reach out to us. This proves that we are not the sole heroes but the residents that can identify those vulnerable and see the significance of reaching out to us.”
