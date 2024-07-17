Lover escapes with former police captain's millions in pension payout

"He introduced himself as Dr Kalvin Sofika and said he was working at a hospital in Rustenburg and they exchanged contact details. The woman and the suspect started dating," said Mokgwaabone.
North West police are looking for a man who is alleged to have defrauded a police captain of almost R3m after pretending to be a medical doctor and convincing her to cash in her pension.
The woman, who has three children, is now penniless and jobless and has been forced to move in with her mother.
The man, who is in his 30s, met the 53-year-old woman towards the end of August and had already defrauded her of the millions in December then disappeared.
It is believed that he has moved out of Rustenburg, where they first met.
Spokesperson for the North West police Brig Sabata Mokgwaabone said the woman met the man towards the end of August last year at a shopping complex in Rustenburg.
"He introduced himself as Dr Kalvin Sofika and said he was working at a hospital in Rustenburg and they exchanged contact details. The woman and the suspect started dating," said Mokgwaabone.
Sofika also sent the woman a picture of himself in what looks like one of the rooms in a hospital. In it, he is wearing a pair of jeans, mustard boots and a multicolored jersey. He is also standing next to a trolley with medical apparatus inside the drawer and also on top.
"In the process of dating, Sofika instructed the woman to take loans for him, which she did," said Mokgwaabone.
The woman is alleged to have taken loans amounting to R700,000 for Sofika.
"He further convinced her to leave her job as a captain in the police service, saying they would start a business together. She resigned at the end of November 2023 after the boyfriend told her that luck is following her and she does not have to work or depend on salary.
"The alleged boyfriend also took her to a traditional healer who confirmed to her that she needs to resign so that she can start making money. The woman resigned in November and allegedly got R2.2m which she gave to Sofika, who then disappeared in December.
"Due to that, the victim lost her pension money and the loans she took for the suspect, all amount to R2.9 million.
Police are looking for Sofika and have since opened cases of fraud and theft.
"The matter is still under investigation and no arrest has been made. It is apparent that the suspect relocated after the incident," said Mokgwaabone.
A colonel in Limpopo was also swindled of R3.7m by her boyfriend.
Police said at the time that the boyfriend and another man he claimed to have been his uncle convinced the 54-year-old woman to resign and cash out her pension.
The woman resigned in November 2022. She got R3.7m in February last year and handed it to be boyfriend's uncle to pray for it for a successful business venture she and her man would be embarking on.
The boyfriend then allegedly sent the victim on holiday for a few days. However, when she returned from her holiday and went to the boyfriend's apartment, he was no longer living there.
Anyone who sees Sofika is urged to contact the Investigating Officer, Sergeant Kabelo Sekanka of Rustenburg Detectives on 082 338 4950.
