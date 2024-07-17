South Africa

Four suspected criminals killed in shoot-out with police in Durban

By TIMESLIVE - 17 July 2024 - 17:03
Four men were killed in a shoot-out with police in Sydenham, Durban.
Image: ALS Paramedics

Four suspects were shot dead in a shoot-out with police on Moses Kotane Road in Sydenham, Durban, on Wednesday

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said a fifth suspect was critically wounded.

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said they were at the scene of the shooting. 

He said the fifth suspect was being attended to by paramedics.

“This is an active crime scene and the area has been cordoned off from Randles Road to Locksley Drive. I advise motorists to avoid this area as it will be an active scene for some time.”

This is a developing story. 

TimesLIVE

