Beware of Capt Morgan arrest warrant scam: Police

By TimesLIVE - 17 July 2024 - 10:04
A supposed police officer who says "talk to me like a man" or go to jail is an impersonator.

The WhatsApp message is a hoax, police said, warning the public to ignore it and, more importantly, not to respond.

The messages from "Capt Morgan", the name of a rum brand, are geared at getting the recipients to reply. They are threatened with a warrant of arrest being issued against them and told they will be kept in custody during the investigation unless contact is made. 

Police said: "Members of the public are warned not to fall prey to scams. Be wary if the message contains spelling and grammar mistakes. This is an immediate red flag. The public must be extra vigilant and contact their nearest police station for clarity and information when in doubt."

A fake exchange with a police officer via WhatsApp is intended to dupe recipients.
