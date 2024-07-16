A man accused of fatally stabbing his father smeared himself in faeces to avoid appearing in court in person.
Tsepo Dlamini, 24, was meant to appear in the Nkomazi magistrate's court yesterday morning but couldn't after correction services officers found him smeared in his own faeces in his cell.
“A report we got is that he smeared himself with faeces which prevented officers from taking him to court. But the case was postponed to [today] where he will appear in person," said NPA spokesperson in Mpumalanga Monica Nyuswa.
Police spokesperson Capt Magoseni Nkosi confirmed the incident. “Yes he did that [smeared himself] but we cannot say much about it for now. We hope he appears in court on Wednesday to face his alleged crime," he said.
Dlamini, from Kamhlushwa township, was arrested after he allegedly stabbed his father several times on Sunday after an argument. According to the police, the two had an argument in the morning before the father went to church. However, when the father came back Dlamini called him into the house to discuss the earlier friction. Dlamini then allegedly stabbed him.
"The victim tried to escape but fell a few steps away from the house," said Nkosi, adding that Dlamini also sustained injuries, as he stabbed himself.
Suspect smears himself with faeces to avoid court
Father stabbed to death after argument
Image: 123RF/EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN
