Kekana faces charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice. The matter was postponed to next week for a formal bail application.
Asked about the previous assault charge against his client, Kekana’s lawyer Ndamulelo Mmolawa said he was not aware of it. “I have not been briefed on that,” he said.
About the current condition of his client, Mmolawa said: “He is fit enough to stand for the matter; he was released from hospital yesterday [Tuesday] and I didn’t get enough time to consult with him. I also still don’t know what led to his admission. So, we are waiting for medical reports to find out what led to his admission. That’s all I can say, you will have to wait."
Family spokesperson and Lekganyane’s sister Lethabo Lekganyane said: “Didi was brutally taken from us in an act of senseless violence, a story we have heard too often and that has become too commonplace in our homes and our society.”
Lethabo claimed Kekana was respectful and charismatic but only in the presence of people. However, when it was only him and Lekganyane, he would allegedly insult and assault her.
Lethabo said she was shattered that her sister was not around to celebrate her own achievements.
“She had plans up to October. She had plans with me, the husband, her three-year-old daughter and friends,” she said.
In June, Lekganyane was announced as one of the Mail & Guardian 200 young South Africans. The publication said she was included in the list because of her influence and impact on making the world a better place.
According to Lethabo, her sister was previously recognised as one of the 50 Most Inspiring Women in SA and received several other accolades, including the Wisa DST Fellowship Master's Degree Award for her research on traditional medicinal plants in SA.
Slain Didi once opened assault case against husband, Cecil Kekana
2022 matter withdrawn after 'family intervention'
The man arrested for the murder of scientist Dorcas “Didi” Lekganyane has had a brush with the law before for allegedly psychically assaulting his wife about two years ago.
Lekganyane’s husband Cecil Kekana, 46, who appeared at the Alexandra magistrate’s court on Thursday for her murder, faced an assault charge back in 2022.
Lekganyane, 32, had opened the case against him at Edenvale police station. However, the case was later withdrawn. Gauteng police spokesperson Lit-Col Noxolo Kweza confirmed that.
SowetanLIVE understands that the case was dropped after "family intervention". Other allegations are that Lekganyane had sought to leave the marriage as she was unhappy.
Kekana is accused of stabbing his wife to death in the early hours of Thursday at their matrimonial home in Bramley, northern Johannesburg. SowetanLIVE has it on good authority that Lekganyane was stabbed about six times before Kekana attempted to commit suicide.
“She was found in the morning by their domestic worker, who then called the police and security,” a source said.
"Didi was found with wounds in the breast, chin and face, and the other one was in the neck. She was lying on the carpet, lifeless in a pool of blood. The husband was found in the same room unconscious, after overdosing on medication. It seemed he had the intention to take his life. He was then rushed to hospital where he was discharged on Monday.”
