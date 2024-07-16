An 82-year-old woman, who was assaulted by her grandson in their home in the Western Cape, has obtained a protection order against him.
National Prosecution Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the protection order was granted on July 12, several days after a video showing the man beating up his grandmother circulated on social media.
Ntabazalila said Ngqaza was released on a warning on Monday.
“The Kuilsriver magistrate's court granted the elderly Kraaifontein woman, Sindiwe Ngqaza, a protection order and released her grandson on warning with conditions which include that he must attend his trial, stay at [his sister's address], attend school regularly, and be placed under house arrest from Friday afternoon until Monday morning,” said Ntabazalila.
The case against the matric pupil was postponed to September.
Protection order granted for elderly assaulted by grandson
Teen released on warning and placed under house arrest
Image: NPA Communications.
