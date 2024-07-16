South Africa

Protection order granted for elderly assaulted by grandson

Teen released on warning and placed under house arrest

16 July 2024 - 15:36
Koena Mashale Journalist
Sindiwe Ngqaza.
Sindiwe Ngqaza.
Image: NPA Communications.

An 82-year-old woman, who was assaulted by her grandson in their home in the Western Cape, has obtained a protection order against him.

National Prosecution Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the protection order was granted on July 12, several days after a video showing the man beating up his grandmother circulated on social media.

Ntabazalila said Ngqaza was released on a warning on Monday.

“The Kuilsriver magistrate's court granted the elderly Kraaifontein woman, Sindiwe Ngqaza, a protection order and released her grandson on warning with conditions which include that he must attend his trial, stay at [his sister's address], attend school regularly, and be placed under house arrest from Friday afternoon until Monday morning,” said Ntabazalila.

The case against the matric pupil was postponed to September.

Teen accused of assaulting granny asks for bail as he prepares to write exams

Cape Town teenager Luvo Ngqaza, who was caught on camera allegedly beating his elderly grandmother, appeared in the Kuils River magistrate's court ...
News
3 days ago

Teen caught on camera assaulting elderly woman appears in court

A teenager caught on camera beating his elderly grandmother will remain in custody for another week until he applies for bail.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Fire ravages old age home
'Anything will do for me to escape life of joblessness'